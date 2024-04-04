Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

GRND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Grindr in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Grindr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRND

Grindr Stock Performance

Grindr stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Grindr has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a positive return on equity of 101.02%.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 852,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grindr by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grindr by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grindr by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 374,386 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.