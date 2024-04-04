GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for about 2.1% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

