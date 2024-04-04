Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

