Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:HROWL)

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
HROWL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
