Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,245,000 after purchasing an additional 710,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 743,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

