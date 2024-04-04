Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.20. The company had a trading volume of 239,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,854. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

