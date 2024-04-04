Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $22.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,110.25. 98,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,210. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,080.63 and a 200-day moving average of $995.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $855.24 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

