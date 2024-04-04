Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.99 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.07. 336,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,899. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

