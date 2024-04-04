Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.60. 2,253,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,243. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

