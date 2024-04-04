Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.76. 646,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.