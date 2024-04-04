Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $5.38 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.21. 482,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

