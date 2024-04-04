Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 148 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $153,532,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.58. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $290.98 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.