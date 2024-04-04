Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 172 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.81. 345,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average is $234.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

