Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,775 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %
SLB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,026,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
