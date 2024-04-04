Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 398 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.85. The company had a trading volume of 131,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,702. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

