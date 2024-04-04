Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 466 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

PGR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.50. The company had a trading volume of 616,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

