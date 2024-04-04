Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 538 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.94. The company had a trading volume of 260,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,633. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

