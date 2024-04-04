HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $922,373.76 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,675,303.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28.

On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08.

On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $787,733.76.

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 1,511,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,977. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

