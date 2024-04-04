Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.32

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 78017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.