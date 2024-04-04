Haywood Securities Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$22.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.64.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.41. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7749321 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

