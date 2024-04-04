HC Wainwright Boosts Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Price Target to $13.00

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Imunon Stock Down 20.6 %

NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.03. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Get Imunon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imunon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imunon during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imunon during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.