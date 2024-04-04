HC Wainwright Comments on TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.65 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

