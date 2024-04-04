HC Wainwright Increases Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Price Target to $4.00

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Usio Price Performance

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Institutional Trading of Usio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

