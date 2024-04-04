HC Wainwright Weighs in on Altimmune, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Altimmune stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 69,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

