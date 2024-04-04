HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $335.83

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $335.83 and last traded at $331.69, with a volume of 33435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.20.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.74 and a 200 day moving average of $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

