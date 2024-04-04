Head to Head Survey: Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingfisher and Lavoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $16.01 billion 0.36 $577.21 million N/A N/A Lavoro $9.43 billion 0.07 -$50.50 million ($0.98) -5.79

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kingfisher and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lavoro has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 91.06%. Given Lavoro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Risk & Volatility

Kingfisher has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingfisher and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45%

Summary

Kingfisher beats Lavoro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

