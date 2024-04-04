Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,153,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.91. The stock had a trading volume of 315,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $203.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

