Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $330,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 620,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

