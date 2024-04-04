Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 458 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $17.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $524.11. 10,540,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,453,646. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $524.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.82 and its 200-day moving average is $381.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

