Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $288,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.