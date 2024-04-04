Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 2%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,435,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,647,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

