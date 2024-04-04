Hedera Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $54.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00026647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.429684 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10359763 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $55,049,803.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

