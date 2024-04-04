Hedera Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $54.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070234 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00026647 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010264 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016452 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004228 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001373 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006309 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Hedera Coin Profile
Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hedera
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.