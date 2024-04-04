Highland Global Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 28,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 318.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 132,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

