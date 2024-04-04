Highland Global Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

