Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Highway has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Highway Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Highway stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
