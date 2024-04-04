Hillman Solutions’ (HLMN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

HLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.34 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -206.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

