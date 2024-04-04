Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 23 Per Share

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hilton Food Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 852 ($10.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.39 million, a PE ratio of 7,233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 880 ($11.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 813.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 755.59.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.