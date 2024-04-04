Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Trading Up 1.3 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 655,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.