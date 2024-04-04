holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,355.97

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $106,355.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.41 or 0.04975727 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00026506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004153 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01513732 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $76,320.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

