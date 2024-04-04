holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $96,522.80

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $13.01 million and $96,522.80 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.06 or 0.05042133 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00026629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004030 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01513732 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $76,320.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

