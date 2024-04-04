Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HNST. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.83. Honest has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $870,105.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,924,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $75,569.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,905,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $870,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,924,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,922 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honest by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Honest by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

