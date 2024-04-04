Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 781.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $759.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

