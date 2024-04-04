Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 4,872 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

