Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 5,370 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) by 925.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 1,098.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REVS opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.