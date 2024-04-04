Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.