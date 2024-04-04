Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $245.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.37 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.15.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

