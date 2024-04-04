Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $406.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.57. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.