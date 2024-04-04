Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.34 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

