Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,725,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $214.64 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $267.42. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.03%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.