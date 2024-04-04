Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $102.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

